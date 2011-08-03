12 Apps that Keep Your PC Fast

Spend more time meeting deadlines and playing video games

It's a fact of life for Windows PC users: they pay for the OS' versatility and compatibility with an increased vulnerability to viruses, malware, and spyware. Systems are loaded with the remains of programs that don't remove themselves properly, and useless system files that tax the system.

Here are 12 utilities that will help you keep your PC running fast. Included in the line-up are game-boosting software titles and programs that continually scan your computer for software that would slow it down.

(Cover photo by wwarby on Flickr)