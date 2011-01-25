20 Windows Phone 7 Apps for Pros

IP Camera Viewer

Download IP Camera Viewer

For the uninitiated, an IP Camera is simply a camera connected to the internet, for owners to take a look through remotely. IP Camera Viewer lets Windows Phone 7 users take a look through properly set up cameras. The app is a boon for those who want a view of the workplace or home anywhere—or look through the lens of the many public-use IP cameras spread throughout the world. Are your employees slacking off at the office? Is the nanny up to no good? What's the weather like in Times Square? IP Camera Viewer can provide the livestreamed answers.