20 Android OS Apps for Pros

What if you could exercise detailed control over how your Android device notifies you of calls, texts, battery warnings, reminders, and the like? That’s exactly what Missed Call promises. It goes beyond mere vibrations and ringtones, allowing the customization how the LED light blinks—and even its color! Now users can rely on quick visual and sensual cues and determine quickly who's trying to get in touch with them. The app is so versatile that it’s literally limited only by what your gadget’s hardware is capable of—and any bugs, as the software is still in beta after all. Thankfully Missed Call comes with a backup feature that saves all your settings in case you want to try something new.