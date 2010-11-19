20 Must-Have Android Apps

Finding the Right Stuff

The Android OS has established itself as a contender in the smartphone market. Despite this popularity, finding the best software for the platform can be hard. The problem is magnified for new Android users, who barely have any experience on which to base their download decisions. Based on consultations with long-time Android users, the following software should prove helpful in getting the most out of your new purchase or acquisition. Better yet, most of these apps are free to download.