20 Spook-tech-ular Halloween Ideas
TrickorTracker
A good use of existing technology, the Android app Trickortracker lets parents sync their phones with their kids and track them throughout the evening of merriment. With one push of a button, a parent can zero in on a map showing the location of Junior – or at least Junior’s phone. The app is free and only available for Android, but only one party has to have an Android phone in order for it to exchange information. For you iPhone users, you’ll have to rely on the old methods of tracking your kids: walking in the bushes half a block behind them.
Ghost-Detecting Cell Phone Strap
Do you feel it? On your neck? Ghost-hunting has become an international pastime, and you can get in on the action with this Japanese-made ghost-detecting cell phone strap. You know, just in case you don’t have one of those huge cameras around. Allegedly, the strap uses a mysterious device called a Kotodama tuner that can translate the spiritual energy around you into human speech. Which I would assume would only work in Japanese. In any case, the strap is available for about $23.20 here.
iBoo
Speakal’s iBoo is a pretty sweet-looking iPod docking station with a built-in subwoofer, a small price, and a scarily big sound. The speakers lay out 15 watts of high quality sound featuring 3 speakers, including a 4 inch subwoofer. You can also dock multiple iPods, so the Monster Mash won’t get all confused with Thriller. It retails for $79.99. The iBoo also kind of looks like the ghosts from PacMan, right?
SkitterBot
The skitterbot is the world’s fastest legged micro-robotic toy with full-function remote control and retractable USB charger. The robotic bug can travel at speeds up to one foot per second, controlled by a five-function remote. Charge it with a USB and let it roll. This could do cause some serious freak-outs from babies or pets. Or baby pets. The Skitterbot sells at Toys R Us and Radioshack for $19.99.
Zombie Shooting Gallery
Hone your skills protecting human flesh while obliterating the brain-gobblers with this zombie shooting gallery. Take aim with a laser gun but be careful to shoot only the zombies and not the humans lurking through the game. As the game progresses, the zombies appear faster and faster in the windows of the house – gah, they’re evolving! The game is available for $34.99.
Pet Star Wars Costumes
While most pets have an aversion to being dressed up as pirates or ninjas, some would absolutely relish the chance to be Princess Leia for an evening. These costumes (Yoda, Leia or Darth) are easy and cute enough to take your pooch out for a parade. Be sure to match your dog’s personality with the character – no one wants an evil Yoda. Each costume contains a headpiece, jumpsuit, and attached human arms, and they are available here for $15.99 each.
Psycho Shower Curtain
Ready for some fun? You can seriously freak out your guests when they go clean up in your shower with this curtain, which shrieks at you while playing the music from ‘Psycho’. Showers can be invigorating, but you'll never feel more alive after hosing off with this device. The audio clips are activated by both sound and motion, so there's also the added benefit of water conservation and short bathroom trips. Anyone in there will want to get out as fast as possible. The curtain retails for $19.98.
Flashing Light-Up Body Parts
What’s that in the front yard of the neighbors’ house? Oh, you know, it’s just flashing severed limbs, clearly irradiated from the nearby nuclear power plant, hacked apart in the basement, and strewn around the yard. You can use these flashers to point trick-or-treaters to your door, or to reenact some of the scenes from ‘The Burbs’. Either way, they’re going to keep people talking! You can even paint them with dripping ooze. The set retails for $19.99 here.
SkullHub USB
This four-port USB hub could be just the thing to keep those colleagues kids off your desk. Use it like Indiana Jones and tell them that the last guy who messed with your stapler ended up a skeleton. In addition to keeping your USB cables plugged in, the top of the skull is hollow – a perfect place to keep candy corn, jelly beans, or the teeth of your enemies. The skull is available for $24.99.
Fogging Pumpkin
If you’ve got some coin to drop and you don’t want to deal with the pumpkin rot, check out this Hammacher Schlemmer 3-foot-tall fogging jack o’ lantern. For only $199, you can score this weatherproof fiberglass gourd and fill it with six gallons of water – enough for hours of creepy, foggy fun. Or you can carve one and fill it with dry ice. Your choice.
Zombie Garden Sculpture
If you’re going to bury the undead in your front yard, at least make sure to bury then deep. That’s the moral behind this Zombie of Montclair Moors Garden Sculpture. The life-sized creation by artist Alan Dickenson that is sure to scare the hell out of any trick-or-treaters or city council campaigners that may come knocking on your door. You can plant the undead in your garden for $89.95.
Glow in the Dark Mouse
Sure, you’re a fan of dancing in the dark, but how about computing in the night? If you enjoy dark spaces, this spooky glow-in-the-dark ghost computer mouse can light the way to your keyboard. Of course, when you put your hand on the mouse, don’t you cover up the scariest part? Well, at least it’s fun to watch! The mouse costs around $39.
Angry Birds Halloween Edition
Angry Birds, the best dang game there is, has come out with a Halloween version with 45 special levels. Launch some birds at the pigs who stole your eggs and struggle to victory in the new spooky world. Each level offers a completely original challenge set to a dark and pumpkin-laden Halloween theme. The game is available for $0.99 from iTunes.
Glow in the Dark Toilet Paper
I’m not entirely certain what chemicals were needed to make this toilet paper glow in the dark, but I’m pretty sure that you may not want them on your privates. But if you do, here is a brand-new advance in toilet paper technology – when you need to go in the dark, reach for a roll of glowing TP about $9, here.
Ultrasonic Water Fogger
Experts say that the best way to make creepy fog is with a fogging machine like this one. It’s a small ceramic disc vibrating at frequencies too high for the human ear to sense, placed in a bowl of water. The disc vaporizes the water, making awesome waves of fog without messing around with dry ice. For the best punch bowl, drop the fogger in – and add some disco lights. Spooky tech! Retails for about $29, here.
Vampire Speakers
These cute little vamps are actually highly-portable 2-watt speakers known as Fangs and Howl – and they’re here just in time for Halloween. You can plant them like sentries outside your house to pipe spooky sounds at approaching tykes – or dangle them on your keychain and freak out passers-by as a scream comes from seemingly nowhere. Each one is powered by a Lithium ion battery to make it possible for you to recharge these once they run out of juice. You can pick up some vamp-o-phones for $24.95 a piece.
Zombie Brain Mold
For your spooky party this year, forget the peeled grapes for eyeballs. This zombie brain gelatin mold is much more hip to make jelly-like head-stuffing. It comes with a booklet of recipes so you can whip up just the right mix of lime and cherry for a brownish jelly. Delicious! Now who can point out where the amygdala is located? Price: $6.99.
Anti-Gravity Spider
Man, remote control toys have definitely improved since I was little. This anti-gravity runner uses air suction to run on the walls, floor and even the ceiling. Ithas fully functioning articulated legs, glowing red eyes and can move over smooth surfaces in any direction. This toy would definitely freak out any arachnophobe guest – or puppy – wandering around your house. It’s available here for $39.99.
Build-A-Zombie 2011 Craft Calendar
Getting ready for holiday shopping can be oh so easy – just check out the 2011 Zombie Craft calendar. It features a different zombie design each month, with a paper craft version for you to build. By the end of the year, your horde of paper zombie will be ready to munch on some brains – or take over the world. Get a jump on the competition and holiday brain in gear.
Ouija Board for iPad
This Halloween gadget is a natural fit – an Ouija board for the iPad. Not only is the iPad the perfect size for huddling around, but the app lets multiple people participate. Just put your hands on the touchscreen and let the resident spirits guide you. Is it the hand of a ghoul or Steve Jobs? The answer may surprise you.