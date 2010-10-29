20 Spook-tech-ular Halloween Ideas

Psycho Shower Curtain

Ready for some fun? You can seriously freak out your guests when they go clean up in your shower with this curtain, which shrieks at you while playing the music from ‘Psycho’. Showers can be invigorating, but you'll never feel more alive after hosing off with this device. The audio clips are activated by both sound and motion, so there's also the added benefit of water conservation and short bathroom trips. Anyone in there will want to get out as fast as possible. The curtain retails for $19.98.