20 Best Apps for Your Future Health

Beer Gut Fitness

Beer Gut Fitness

Ah, there’s nothing quite like calculating your daily run in terms of how many beers you can down to equalize the calories. BeerGut Fitness is the calorie checkbook on the Android that will assist you in avoiding its namesake, the beer gut. Basically, here’s what happens: you go out and have a few drinks, you tell BeerGut what you had, and it adds calories to your balance based on average calories per ounce for what you drank. And since you're a fitness minded guy or gal, you're no doubt going to work out to make up for all of those Friday-after-work calorie bombs. Tell BeerGut what you did and for how long, and it will deduct calories from your balance based on your body type and an average MET for that exercise. And then you can raise a glass and start the cycle all over again.