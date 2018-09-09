11 Shows That Got Better After Season 1

Buffy

The best show in the history of television (yeah, I said it) had a wobbly start. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a darkly comedic drama about a teenager who also happens to be — you guessed it — a slayer of vampires.

Later seasons deftly used actual monsters to represent the agony of adolescence, but the first season was far too literal. Exhibit A: Teacher’s Pet, an episode about a beautiful teacher who turned out to be a praying mantis luring male students to her home to fertilize her eggs. It was god-awful. Let us not forget the demon that Buffy's lovable friend Willow unleashed on the internet (which feels a little too meaningful in this day and age, but seemed real stupid at the time). Buffy's special effects don't hold up nearly 20 years after its debut, but Season 1 was bad even at the time it aired. The Monster's caked-on white makeup? The Hellmouth CGI? Not sure how we made it through those dark times.

Halfway through Season 2, the show grew into itself. We watched a teenage girl struggle with responsibility, navigate friendships and deal with her hot-but-soulless boyfriend, all while kicking ass and trying not to fail out of high school. Season 1 set the stage, but seasons 2 and 5 were pretty close to perfect. — Caitlin McGarry

Credit: Getty