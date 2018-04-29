The 9 Best Screenwriting Programs

Amazon Storywriter

Amazon has made an application for just about everything else, so why not screenwriting? Amazon Storywriter is a bare-bones web application, but it gets the job done. All you need is an Amazon account, and you can dive right into Storywriter and create as many projects as you like. There are no templates, no collaborative features, no storyboards, no analytics and no celebrity endorsements — but there's also no cost, so take it for what it's worth. The program will automatically format your screen directions and characters as you write, like any good screenwriting software.

Credit: Amazon