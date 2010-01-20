Guide: 3DTV 2010

Other 3D Technologies

It doesn’t appear that the 3D world will stop at technology and functionality choices anytime soon, and it will only get more complicated as the technology increases in popularity. Take HMDs (head mounted displays) as an example; these 3D glasses look like glasses from the future. According to Lelyveld, they contain one small video screen for each eye and built in ear buds. The glasses start at $100, and the more expensive models have motion sensors for immersive game play. You can often see HMDs advertised in in-flight magazines, because they are great for watching 2D movies on a long trip.

Autostereoscopic displays, Lelyveld notes, produce a 3D image without glasses, but the viewer must be in a “sweet spot” to see the effect. He comments, “Much progress has been made in creating displays with many sweet spots and narrowing the zone between the sweet spot. Many people do not expect autostereo displays to be ready for the consumer market for at least five to ten years. Until then, they work amazingly well for capturing people's attention as marketing displays in public spaces.”

The one exception to this, Lelyveld says, may be cell phones and laptops. “They are normally used by a single person, and people tend to tilt the screen for the best view. So it is a natural first entry point for auto stereoscopic in the consumer market.”

Another 3D technology, called anaglyph, uses the red/green, red/blue, or other two-color combination glasses. Anaglyph takes the two colors in the lens out of the image in order to create the 3D effect. This leaves you with a nearly black-and-white 3D movie. This technology does not produce the color-rich experience of all of the other technologies mentioned. Anaglyph is, in Lelyveld’s opinion, the 3D of the past.