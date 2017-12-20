Best Star Wars Lego Sets

Lego Death Star (75179)

The Death Star plays a huge role in three different Star Wars films and this 4,016-piece set has the bricks to create nearly every iconic moment from Episodes IV and VI. Rather than showing you the sleek outside of the battlestation, the set shows you all the rooms inside, including the emperor's throne room, the energy chamber, shield generator and the gang plank that Leia and Luke jump over. The set comes with over two dozen different minifigs, including R2-D2, C-3PO, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Han Solo and a slew of Imperial troops.

Credit: LEGO