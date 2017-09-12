Top 6 Features of Apple TV 4K

Apple TV catches up with the competition

When the 4th-generation Apple TV debuted, it was already a little behind the times. The device maxed out at 1080p resolution, didn’t offer HDR color technology, and was missing a few critical apps. At the Apple Event on September 12, the company announced that a new box would soon grace consumers’ living rooms. The new Apple TV 4K offers better resolution, richer colors and more apps, in addition to faster processing power and some much-needed software tweaks. The device will be available on September 15 and start at $170.

Read on to see what you’ll get for the price.