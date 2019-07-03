The Best Cheap Smart Home Devices Under $100

Blink Security Camera

This no-frills security camera records in 720p and uses infrared to detect motion up to 20 feet away. While it doesn’t have the highest fidelity, it can store up to 20 hours of recordings for free in the cloud. And you can connect it to other smart-home devices, such as Philips Hue smart lights, Alexa, Google Home. However, this camera is getting a successor. The new Blink XT2 ($89.99) is an indoor/outdoor wireless security camera with a resolution of 1080p, two-way talk, customizable motion detection zones, and free cloud storage for up to 120 minutes of video. It runs on two AA batteries, which should last up to two years. If you have an Amazon Echo device and an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or Fire TV, you can also ask Alexa to show a live feed from the XT2. The camera will be available on May 22.