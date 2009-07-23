Q&A: Windows 7 Released to Manufacturers

Windows 7 RTM

Windows 7 is finished—Microsoft announced the bundle of code known in the industry as the “release to manufacturing" (RTM) on July 22. What does that actually mean?

“Windows 7 is complete from an engineering perspective,” Rich Reynolds, the general manager of the Windows business team, said. “This is the final code—there are no additional changes that will be made.” The final build is on its way to PC makers and disc-duplication plants and is ready to go onto new PCs and into boxes. “Our partners are ready to take the final step and put code on machines,” Reynolds said.

Is the RTM later than expected? No, Reynolds said. “During the development of Windows 7, we committed to deliver the next version of Windows within three years of Windows Vista and we have delivered on that promise," Reynolds said.