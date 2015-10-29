How to Buy the $249 OnePlus X Without an Invite

A new OnePlus is arriving soon, and this time, it's smaller and more affordable than before. The OnePlus X will be available in the U.S. starting Nov. 19 from $249 for the Onyx color version, though there's no word yet on when or whether the Ceramic (white/gold) flavor will arrive stateside.

With a 5-inch, 1080p screen, the OnePlus X is smaller and daintier than the 5.5-inch OnePlus 2. It's got the same 13-megapixel rear camera, but a sharper 8-MP one up front compared to the OnePlus 2's 5-MP shooter.

The OnePlus X eschews the OnePlus 2's USB Type-C port in favor of a microUSB jack, which, according to founder Carl Pei, helps keep the handset sleek. The X also lacks the fingerprint sensor that the OnePlus 2 had. However, the new handset does offer a microSD card slot (in the dual-SIM tray) whereas its older brother does not.

Neither the OnePlus 2 nor the OnePlus X support quick charging, although Pei said that the X packs a 2525-mAh battery and 2A current, which means it "charges quite quick." The OnePlus 2 has a larger 3300-mAh power pack.

Both OnePlus phones will run the company's own OxygenOS based on Android 5 Lollipop, which offers nifty customization and a la carte app permissions. The latter feature is already available in the newer Android Marshmallow.

Where to Buy Without An Invite

If you've read enough and have decided you want to get the OnePlus X, get ready for an uphill battle. The company's invite system is notoriously difficult, as not only are invites hard to get, but production delays also get in the way. This time, however, the invite-only system is only going to last a month.

OnePlus will also be making the X available in a series of pop-up stores around the world, and from Nov. 2 to 4, you can get the new handset at Colette in Paris from 11 a.m..

The sales will also take place in Mumbai, New Delhi, London, Berlin, Rome and Hong Kong in early November, as well as in Los Angeles on Nov. 21.

Like at their previous pop-up stores, only a limited amount of devices will be available each day, meaning you could line up for hours and still not get a OnePlus X. But you might still be able to get an invite by going to these events, which is what happened for many of those who waited in line for a OnePlus 2 but weren't early enough to snag one of the limited units.

OnePlus also said it will be holding hourly invite-free flash sales online each week in December, so following the company's Twitter, Facebook of Google+ accounts might be a good way to get notified of these events.