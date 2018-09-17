OnePlus Is Making a TV: Here's What We Know

Having earned praise for releasing premium smartphones at more-affordable prices, OnePlus is looking to disrupt a new market: TVs.

OnePlus broke the news itself, in a post on the company's forum page, announcing the OnePlus TV.

The post, written by founder and CEO Pete Lau, doesn't offer any photos, specs or description of the TV set, though. Instead, his post notes their goal to "bring the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity," by "building a new product of OnePlus’ premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience to more seamlessly connect the home."

This would suggest that OnePlus wants to make the smarter TV, but until that comes to fruition, we've got other expectations.

Specifically, if you look at OnePlus' history of increasingly well-designed phones (the post does call out the company's "premium flagship design"), there's a chance that OnePlus will make the super-elegant TV that many were hoping Apple would make, before the company settled on the Apple TV being a streaming box.

Lau's blog post, which is titled "Intelligent Connectivity: Our Next Step Forward" also notes that "Artificial Intelligence will offer an even greater canvas to brainstorm how to improve life as we know it." While it's unclear as to how 5G wireless tech can find a way into the television, there's a possibility that TV could use AI tricks to stand out in an already crowded market.