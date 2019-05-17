Foldable Motorola Razr Fan Video Is So Good Lenovo Used It

Of the many foldable phones that have already been announced or are in the works for later this year, few have captured people's imagination lke the Motorola Razr, thanks to its blend of cutting-edging foldable screen tech with a flip phone design we remember fondly from a generation ago. How else to explain the crush of concept renders and videos that reportedly showcase Motorola's upcoming phone?

The latest video popped on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, and it contains a pretty convincing look at how the Motorola Razr might literally unfold. The video shows a small screen on the outside of the Razr's icon clamshell case. The phone then opens up to show a full screen that stretches from edge to edge, with only a notch at the top and a ridge at the bottom.

(Image credit: Waqqr Kahn via Liliputting)

In fact, the Razr video has some people convinced it's the real McCoy — a belief fueled in part by a translated version of the Weibo post which claims that Motorola parent Lenovo "unveiled its own folding screen mobile phone video in an interview with Sina Technology and other media."

Engadget reports that Lenovo did show the video off during a group interview this week, but without crediting its creator, YouTuber Waqar Kahn, who apparently created the video months ago. Liliputting, which posted the Weibo video on to YouTube, also says that Kahn is the source.

Rumors of a foldable Razr phone first surfaced earlier this year, after a report in the Wall Street Journal. Motorola has since confirmed that it does have a foldable device in the works.

The phone, rumored to cost $1,500, will reportedly run on a Snapdragon 710 battery with 4 to 6GB of RAM. A 2,730 mAh battery will supposed power the device, which is expected to open into a 6.2-inch display when unfolded.

When Motorola confirmed that it was working on a foldable phone, all signs pointed to a summer launch date. Expect a lot more videos and renders showing off the Razr to surface between now and then — especially if the phone maker is the one promoting them.