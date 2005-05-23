I Want My 32" LCD TV

Introduction

Prices are falling and your temptation to buy an LCD TV might be rising. We recently reviewed 26" TVs, but now 30" and even 32" LCD TVs are available for less than $2,000. So why resist?

However, buyers beware. Where LCD panels are concerned, bigger isn't necessarily better, since the resolution of larger display sizes is often no better than that of 26" sets. And problems with scaling are made worse on bigger panels. To give you an idea of what is out there, we've chosen seven 30"- and 32" models to test.

Before reading on, if you haven't already done so, you might want to look at our article on flat-panel display technologies . You can also read about our test method in detail here and also look at the section "What You Need to Know Before You Buy..." of our previous article to get a better idea of the importance of the different specifications.