How to Live Stream the 2019 Super Bowl

We're just a few hours away from this year's Super Bowl, where the New England Patriots are a narrow 2.5-point favorite over the Los Angeles Rams in what promises to be an epic battle between youth and experience.

In impressive fashion once again, Tom Brady led his New England Patriots over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship to earn a spot in Super Bowl LIII, facing off against the Rams, appearing in their first NFL championship since 2002. Ironically, that's the year Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What time does Super Bowl 2019 start?

The game will be held on Sunday Feb. 3, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl, one of the biggest and most important U.S. sporting events of the year, will be broadcast exclusively on CBS. The network's broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth calling the action.

Whether you're a Patriots fan or hater, the Super Bowl is must-see television. And you have plenty of ways to kick back and watch the NFL's biggest game of the year. Here's a guide for watching the 2019 NFL Super Bowl:

Streaming with CBSSports.com

CBS has exclusive rights to the game's broadcast feed in the U.S. Additionally, the network will stream the event live on a variety of platforms to make accessing the game even easier.

MORE: Best Super Bowl TV Deals: Big Values for the Big Game

If you head over to CBSSports.com on game day, you can watch from the browser for free on your computer or mobile device. Yes, you read that correctly: Whether you have a television or not, you can stream the Super Bowl live on CBSSports.com.

CBS Sports app

CBS also has a handy CBS Sports app, which is available as a free download on everything from your iPhone to your Roku to your Apple TV. If you download that app on Super Bowl Sunday, you can watch the game for free right there.

(Image credit: CBS)

In many cases, when networks offer free streams on their websites or apps, you have to verify your identity and sign in with your cable company login. However, CBS will give the stream away for free without requiring you to sign in. So as long as you have an internet connection and can access the company's app or website, you'll be good to go.

CBS All Access

CBS All Access is a paid subscription service designed for cord-cutters who still want access to the company's slate of live and on-demand programming. And as you might expect, you'll be able to stream the Super Bowl from the service on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 3).

CBS All Access costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (if you want to watch content without commercials, you'll have to pay $99.99 per year). However, this service comes with a seven-day free trial. And according to CBS, you can sign up for the free trial just to watch the Super Bowl. After the game is over, you can simply cancel your subscription if you don't like All Access, and you'll never be charged for watching the game.

A host of streaming services

If you'd rather not lock yourself in to a CBS streaming deal, or if you already have a streaming service you prefer, you have another option, as most services come with a CBS channel option. CBS live streaming is available in about 200 markets around the U.S. But each streaming app offers live streaming in a different set of CBS markets based on deals the services inked with the network. So, before you move forward with any option, you'll want to check your zip code in the service's app to see whether CBS live streaming is available in your area.



Once you've determined the answer to that question, you'll find that most of the streaming options come with free trial periods. So, if you time it right, you can take advantage of the free trial, watch the Super Bowl and then, if you want, cancel the subscription before you pay a dime.

Here's a list of streaming services that come with CBS live-television support (note that Sling TV doesn't come with CBS streaming).

I have cable. Where do I tune in?

If you have a cable or satellite subscription, watching the 2019 Super Bowl is about as easy as it gets. Simply find CBS on your dial, flip the network on at 6:30 p.m. ET and get ready for kickoff. (Tune in earlier, if you want to watch pregame content.)

Streaming the Super Bowl from overseas using a VPN

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on television networks around the world, mostly for free. But that might not be the case with streaming services.

Maybe you live in a country where you have to pay to stream Super Bowl LIII, or maybe you can't stream it at all from where you are. If so, you might want to try a VPN service to virtually connect from a country where the game is streaming for free.

After you establish an account, you can set your VPN location to the United States to access CBSSports.com or to the United Kingdom to access BBC Sport.

Windscribe is one of our favorite VPN offerings. It provides a free service that gives you up to 10GB of data per month if you sign up with a valid email address. That should be enough to stream the Super Bowl in 1080p.

Mullvad is a very privacy-conscious Swedish VPN provider that gives you 3 hours of free service after you anonymously create an account. You don't need to provide a credit card, a name or even an email address.

NordVPN has a seven-day free trial, but you will have to provide a credit-card number that will be charged if you don't cancel the account before the seven days are up.

ExpressVPN is a reliable (but expensive) VPN provider that connects quickly in most countries. There's no free trial, but you can ask for a full refund after up to 30 days.