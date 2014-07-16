How to Change Faces on Your Android Wear Watch

One of the coolest things about Android Wear watches is that you can change their faces on the fly. Instead of having to stare at the same old analog face day in and day out, you can go from a funky digital face to an artsy analog one and even one that displays the time in words.

Want to know how to change your Android Wear watch’s face? Just follow these quick instructions.

Flip your wrist or tap the screen to wake it from sleep. This will bring up the watch face.

Your new watch face will now appear every time you check the time.