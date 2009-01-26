The Secrets of Professional TV Calibration

Mysteries Explained
Learn to calibrate a TV or monitor? No big deal–or so I thought. The two days (and evenings) I spent listening to Joel Silver, co-founder and president of Imaging Science Foundation (ISF), were literally eye-opening. Over 30 interested students, from across the United States and overseas, gathered at a home-theater store on the outskirts of Las Vegas for the ISF Certification Course. This is normally a 5-day course, but ours was crammed into two days.
The depth of the course was astonishing, from the history of TV to film resolution to differing standards. For example, this course taught me to quash the videophile's cherished belief that film is the gold standard of image quality. But a simple test reveals something else. The next time you go to a movie, close your non-dominant eye, pick some words on the screen, make a “V” with your two index fingers, hold your arms out in front of you, and focus on one letter. What will you see? The letter jumps around - a lot. Most people think film is a pristine 24 frames per second. It's actually 48. There's a black shutter that comes into play after near each frame. The effect you see is due to the imperfect alignment of sprockets and gates involved with the projection mechanism. Hardly perfect.
I also learned another seldom stated fact: HDTV has existed since the 1930s!
In between all these topics, Joel regaled us with stories of interesting clients, how to handle the stickiest of home-theater problems, and TV manufacturer’s shocking lack of technical know-how. Each story had a point to help us remember a particular principle about customer service or calibration. We learned about color matching and test patterns before we were cut loose to fix the classroom TVs that were expertly “mucked up” by several Sencore representatives who had joined to help.
In regards to 240Hz, of course you can see artifacts. The TV is creating them with a fast (quick to compute but sloppy) motion interpolation algorithm. When we do motion re-timing for a shot like a speed-ramp ala 300 it is an immense amount of work to avoid artifacts. Important shapes in the scene need to be roto'ed frame by frame to make sure the computer doesn't blur the edges of those shapes with movement happening in the background. After that is all done you usually still have to go back and do paint fixes where the computer screwed up. The software we use is some of the best and it can only calculate about 1 frame every second. I can't imagine how horrible it would have to look for for them to get the speed up to 24, 25 or 30fps. These TV's will only come into their own once we start feeding them signals of stereo3D content at 120Hz for each eye.
And finally to all the people that are worried that they have to have their TV calibrated, there is only one rule that matters in the end: Does it look good to you?