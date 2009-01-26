The Secrets of Professional TV Calibration

Mysteries Explained

Learn to calibrate a TV or monitor? No big deal–or so I thought. The two days (and evenings) I spent listening to Joel Silver, co-founder and president of Imaging Science Foundation (ISF), were literally eye-opening. Over 30 interested students, from across the United States and overseas, gathered at a home-theater store on the outskirts of Las Vegas for the ISF Certification Course. This is normally a 5-day course, but ours was crammed into two days.



The depth of the course was astonishing, from the history of TV to film resolution to differing standards. For example, this course taught me to quash the videophile's cherished belief that film is the gold standard of image quality. But a simple test reveals something else. The next time you go to a movie, close your non-dominant eye, pick some words on the screen, make a “V” with your two index fingers, hold your arms out in front of you, and focus on one letter. What will you see? The letter jumps around - a lot. Most people think film is a pristine 24 frames per second. It's actually 48. There's a black shutter that comes into play after near each frame. The effect you see is due to the imperfect alignment of sprockets and gates involved with the projection mechanism. Hardly perfect.



I also learned another seldom stated fact: HDTV has existed since the 1930s!



In between all these topics, Joel regaled us with stories of interesting clients, how to handle the stickiest of home-theater problems, and TV manufacturer’s shocking lack of technical know-how. Each story had a point to help us remember a particular principle about customer service or calibration. We learned about color matching and test patterns before we were cut loose to fix the classroom TVs that were expertly “mucked up” by several Sencore representatives who had joined to help.