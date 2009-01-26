Trending

The Secrets of Professional TV Calibration

The Imaging Science Foundation trains a journalist in the art and science of professional TV calibration in the midst of a HDTV manufacturer's mecca: CES.

Mysteries Explained

Learn to calibrate a TV or monitor? No big deal–or so I thought. The two days (and evenings) I spent listening to Joel Silver, co-founder and president of Imaging Science Foundation  (ISF), were literally eye-opening. Over 30 interested students, from across the United States and overseas, gathered at a home-theater store on the outskirts of Las Vegas for the ISF Certification Course.  This is normally a 5-day course, but ours was crammed into two days.

The depth of the course was astonishing, from the history of TV to film resolution to differing standards. For example, this course taught me to quash the videophile's cherished belief that film is the gold standard of image quality. But a simple test reveals something else. The next time you go to a movie, close your non-dominant eye, pick some words on the screen, make a “V” with your two index fingers, hold your arms out in front of you, and focus on one letter.  What will you see? The letter jumps around - a lot.  Most people think film is a pristine 24 frames per second.  It's actually 48.  There's a black shutter that comes into play after near each frame.  The effect you see is due to the imperfect alignment of sprockets and gates involved with the projection mechanism. Hardly perfect.


I also learned another seldom stated fact:  HDTV has existed since the 1930s!

In between all these topics, Joel regaled us with stories of interesting clients, how to handle the stickiest of home-theater problems, and TV manufacturer’s shocking lack of technical know-how.  Each story had a point to help us remember a particular principle about customer service or calibration. We learned about color matching and test patterns before we were cut loose to fix the classroom TVs that were expertly “mucked up” by several Sencore representatives who had joined to help. 

A scanning electron micrograph of a TI DLP chip.

  • audioee 27 January 2009 04:20
    Please fix the corrupted images.
  • der juden 27 January 2009 05:58
    Yes please fix the corrupted images if you can. Great article as far as a subject, but you aren't really saying much at all. I know you probably absorbed alot of information in those 2 days, but your really not telling us anything other then "the TV companies are lying to us" which I wholeheartly agree with, not to mention the monitor companies (I work for one). If you could post update your article with more information about the ISF, and cover a few of the topics they covered in detail it would really make for a great article.
  • plasticwhale 27 January 2009 12:15
    How does this calibration differ with the calibration done by $200 colorimeters for PC monitors? Will we ever see TV's with built in colorimeters so I don't need to have someone calibrate it for me?
  • cjb110 27 January 2009 14:13
    As I know some people have an issue with Monster products, the DVE range, is also great for calibration.
  • michaelahess 27 January 2009 14:19
    DVE all the way, this was a monster/isf ad, nothing more. My $100 calibrator provides consistant results over 4 22 inch computer lcd's, a 32" lcd tv, a 42" plasma, and a dlp projector (use rear projection to calibrate). Spend some time studing the basics and get some quality gels, then do it yourself for a fraction of the cost. Plus you can tweak it to YOUR idea of a perfect image, not that of a machines.
  • neiroatopelcc 27 January 2009 18:18
    Very informative article. I don't think I will need it for any particular purpose, but interesting read anyway. More of this stuff please. Especially the part where you check if manufacturers care or know about it.
  • jwl3 27 January 2009 22:50
    No one wants to spend $500 or more for some guy to come over and set your tv for you. The solution to this is for the manufacturer to print on their website for each model the calibrated Black, White levels and color temps etc. Just like CNET and some other websites do the professional calibration on each model and list it so that purchasers can simply adjust their tvs themselves. A huge help for us.
  • lamorpa 27 January 2009 23:36
    Beyond basic home calibration these 'pro' calibrations might get you a 3% better picture. Of course, typical room conditions vary 10-20%. Professional calibration definitely changes things for you - it makes your poorer.
  • 28 January 2009 08:18
    To plasticwhale. I work in the broadcast industry as a motion graphics designer and I have a TV monitor in my room that is self calibrating. It is also happens to be a 20" CRT that weighs 70lbs and costs $40,000 so go figure.

    In regards to 240Hz, of course you can see artifacts. The TV is creating them with a fast (quick to compute but sloppy) motion interpolation algorithm. When we do motion re-timing for a shot like a speed-ramp ala 300 it is an immense amount of work to avoid artifacts. Important shapes in the scene need to be roto'ed frame by frame to make sure the computer doesn't blur the edges of those shapes with movement happening in the background. After that is all done you usually still have to go back and do paint fixes where the computer screwed up. The software we use is some of the best and it can only calculate about 1 frame every second. I can't imagine how horrible it would have to look for for them to get the speed up to 24, 25 or 30fps. These TV's will only come into their own once we start feeding them signals of stereo3D content at 120Hz for each eye.

    And finally to all the people that are worried that they have to have their TV calibrated, there is only one rule that matters in the end: Does it look good to you?
  • ediver 28 January 2009 10:02
    I apologize for the pictures, now fixed. Entirely my fault - I zipped up the pictures... That was my undoing- somehow all those artifacts were introduced by zipping them to send to my editor! I should have double checked, but was sure that it was the content management system...


