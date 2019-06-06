Dropbox Suffers Outage (Update: It’s Back)

Update June 6: Dropbox came back online at around 1:00pm ET after experiencing outages for at least 2 hours.



If you've been having trouble access your files and photos on Dropbox, you aren't the only one.

Dropbox

The file hosting service is currently experiencing an outage that appears to be affecting a significant number of users. Several people took to social media to complain about the issue. When users visited the website they were met with photos of a cat holding an umbrella or drinking from a cup and the text: Error (500).

Dropbox has acknowledged the outage on its status page, which says the website, desktop application and API are all experiencing a "partial outage."

Dropbox

"Some parts of the Dropbox platform are experiencing an outage," the site reads." We’re working to fix the problem as quickly as we can. We’ll share another update shortly.



Furthermore, the outage report service Down Detector shows that Dropbox users in the Northeast as well some those in the U.K., Germany and parts of France appears to be having trouble.

We have reached out to Dropbox separately for comment and will let you know if we hear back.