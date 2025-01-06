Nvidia RTX 5090 reportedly leaked right before CES 2025 debut with killer specs

Nvidia is expected to reveal the RTX 50-series GPUs in just a few hours, but a new leak seems to have just revealed the company's flagship RTX 5090.

An Inno3D RTX 5090 product box (via VideoCardz) pretty much confirms that the beefy GPU is coming and will feature 32GB of VRAM. The box reveals Inno3D's iChill design but also a number of features about the 5090 including the mentioned GDDR7 memory.

Unfortunately, the leak does not appear to have any pricing, though it's suspected the launch price will be around $2,500. The current and seemingly outgoing RTX 4090 launched around $1599 though it saw slow price increases in the last couple of years and recently nearly double in price as the model has apparently been discontinued and stock has dwindled.

What kind of boost will the 5090 provide?

(Image credit: VideoCardz.com)

Nvidia has not yet released any official information for the RTX 5090, but VideoCardz does have a roundup of some rumored specs, including 21,760 CUDA cores (a huge increased compared to 16,000 in the 4090). There is also a claimed TDP of 575W.

Will the power be enough to justify whatever price Nvidia slaps on the new RTX 5090 series? Considering the rumored price is the same as some excellent pre-built PCs, maybe. And the RTX 4090 is still a powerhouse GPU capable of providing awesome graphics even in 4K. Though if you want to run everything at top levels without turning any settings down, you might have to bump up to the next level.

We might not see the 5090 first though, this leak claims that the slightly weaker 5080 will debut first on January 21.

