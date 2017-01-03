Asus' VivoPC X Puts Lots of VR in a Small Package

Virtual reality isn't just for giant desktop towers anymore. Asus' VivoPC X is a small gaming PC that has a footprint of just 11 x 10.2 x 3 inches. But there's an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU crammed in there, which will let you play the latest virtual reality games in a box smaller than your average console. It will launch in March for $799.

(Image credit: Andrew E. Freedman / Tom's Guide)

Key Specs

The VivoPC X runs an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, Intel Core i5-7300HQ CPU and 8GB of RAM, as well as an HDD up to 2TB or a 512GB SSD. It supports 4K displays and has G-Sync technology to prevent screen-tearing while gaming. There's a ton of room for peripherals, thanks to four USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and DisplayPort and HDMI outputs.

Price and Availability

The VivoPC X is scheduled to release in March for $799.

Why You Should Care

Two words: affordable VR. For three figures and not a ton of space, you can have a VR-ready desktop computer in your home. The GTX 1060 GPU is part of Nvidia's Pascal line of GPUs, which are VR-ready out of the box. Many VR-ready towers and laptops cost more a thousand dollars, so this is an easy way to get a computer ready for an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift without a hitch.

It also comes with Asus's Sonic Radar software for more immersive VR audio, and a heatpipe and custom fans to keep the CPU cool while you move through virtual reality.