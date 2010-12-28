Leaked Android Music Player Contains Hints of 3.0

A new version of Android always brings with it more features and better shine and polish. Even though Gingerbread hasn't hit any phones other than Google's new flagship Nexus S, there's already talk about what will be going into the next version, known as 3.0 or Honeycomb.

A leaked music player application that's floating around the internet now could give some indication of certain UI elements that will come with Honeycomb. For example, there are more direct, on-screen controls that could mean that Google is relying less on the hardware buttons.

Check out the video below:

And if you're feeling adventurous to try it out for yourself, hit this link to xda-developers.