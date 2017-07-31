Amazon Giving Away $15 for Back to School

Amazon knows back-to-school season can get expensive, so in an effort to save you money — and grow its Prime Student membership — it's offering a series of excellent, back-to-school deals.

The latest offer takes $15 off orders of $40 or more via coupon code "STUDENTOFFER". However, there's a small catch. The coupon is only applicable for new Prime Student members who sign up for the six-month trial. It's yet another compelling reason to check out Prime Student.

Prime Student offers many of the same benefits of Amazon's traditional Prime membership, but at half the cost. For just $49 per year, students get free, two-day delivery (and, in some cases, one-day), unlimited music and video streaming, unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos, and early access to Lightning deals.

The service also offers some exclusive deals like 20 percent off new-release and pre-order video games.

Through August 4, Prime Student members can also get the Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 ($30 off) and the Kindle for $54.99 ($25 off).

If you're undecided about Prime Student, you can try it free for six months. Also, be sure to check out our primer on everything Prime Student.