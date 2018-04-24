Now Amazon Wants to Invade Your Car, Too

If you already trust Amazon to unlock your front door with Amazon Key to deliver packages, you might not mind the company getting into your other property. Like your car.

Amazon today announced in-car delivery as part of the Key program in 37 U.S. cities, and The Verge reports that the launch partners are GM and Volvo. Amazon also lists GMC, Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac as partners.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In-car delivery requires a fairly recent car. It should work with most 2015 or newer cars from the aforementioned companies, as long as they have a connected service like OnStar or Volvo On Call enabled. Interested users can go here to check if their car will work with the program. Of course, you also have to be a Prime member.

You can't just get a delivery anywhere. Your car has to be parked within a two-block range of a delivery address, like your home or office, in a publicly accessible space (your apartment's parking garage won't do). Users will get a 4-hour delivery window and a notification when it is about to occur.

Amazon doesn't need a key to your vehicle, but instead gets in contact with the connected car service to pop the trunk. If you move your car or if the delivery driver can't find it, they will fall back to the delivery address. The Verge got an exclusive hands-on with the service, and saw that delivery drivers will use your car's GPS location, learn its license plate numbers and see a photo of the model.

Not every package will be eligible for delivery to your car. The Verge writes that packages over 50 pounds, are larger than 26 x 21 x 16 inches, are over $1,300, require a signature or are sold by third-party sellers won't be available for delivery to your trunk. Amazon's FAQ states that if it doesn't fit in trunk, a package may be placed elsewhere in the car.

A video on Amazon's website suggests that customers might want this to hide birthday presents, keep packages from being stolen from doorsteps or to keep napping children from waking up when the doorbell rings.

For more information and a full walkthrough of the process, check out The Verge's report. For more on home access with Amazon Key, check out our review of the service.