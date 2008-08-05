The Anti-Dock: Sonos 2.0 Reviewed

Music Freedom = House Party
Since 2004, broadband has proliferated, and competitors in the wireless home audio sharing category have joined Sonos in the market. One in particular, Slim Devices’ SqueezeBox line, was purchased by Logitech. The basic concept followed by both manufacturers is to take all of the collected digital audio you’ve stored on your home network since the day the CD died, and play it over your high-end living room stereo. While Logitech sells a single-room Squeezebox option and says that buying multiple boxes permits multi-room synced music, Sonos enforces a multi-room experience. With Squeezebox, a remote control is available with some models, but with Sonos the remote control comes with the base package. The Sonos base two-room package costs $999, while Logitech gives you two rooms for $599. These are only some of the differences, too.
On August 5, four years after Sonos’ original product introduction, the company introduced a hardware refresh and software update for all 350,000 existing Sonos customers. The new hardware is evolutionary—we’ll get to the updates later in this article—but we took the opportunity to evaluate Sonos’ features and progress in making multi-room home audio a reality. We also compare it to the Logitech Squeezebox model that this reviewer has been using at home for the past three years.
Will Sonos succeed in converting my household to its seamless audio nirvana? Read on to find out. The conclusions I draw won’t be applicable to every home, of course, and your own interest in the Sonos music system will depend largely on your home’s size and layout, your technical know-how, previous home audio equipment investment, and of course, disposable income. The real point of this exercise, however, is to inform you that your music is now free to move about your home, take advantage of your Ethernet connection, and help you throw one heck of a house party. iPod docks just can’t compete with that...
1) When scrolling through the artist list on the Sonos controller, push the soft button labelled "PowerScroll". This will allow you to skip straight to any letter in the alphabet, like the W you mentioned in the review. This function was added by Sonos a couple of years ago following customer requests.
2)Sonos can actually play some DRM protected files from stores that use MS Play for Sure technology.
3) Get your microwave checked out, the magnetron really shouldn't leak that much interference and may be unsafe. Getting a unit with better shielding won't just improve your wifi signals, it will help protect your husband's fertility more than getting that laptop of his thighs!
The powerscroll function worked for me, but it still requires the gesture of scrolling, which can get tiresome, I found, If I was making a long list of songs.
-Rachel
Even the manual on many wireless routers warns about 2.4GHZ interference from phones/bluetooth and microwaves.
I can sit my laptop between 2(Yes 2) microwaves running and music is fine, but video is a lost cause. The router is fairly high powered.
Bottom line, you should have have to worry. Getting your access point higher may help. Changing the channels and seeing whats best is also a good idea.
