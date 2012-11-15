Motorola Allowing Users to 'Test Drive' Android 4.2

Google-owned Motorola is due to introduce a program that lets its customers try out the latest Android operating system, Jelly Bean 4.2, before the version officially launches on the company's smartphones.



Dubbed Test Drive, the program allows users to utilize the operating system while providing Motorola feedback before the upgrade releases to the pubic.



The preview itself is open to a few hundred customers who sign up for Test Drive, but Motorola has yet to divulge information on how to sign up or participate in the program.



In order to deliver a high quality experience on a consistent basis, not all Motorola devices will receive the upgrades in the future. That said, the firm is offering a trade program for the smartphones that won't receive the latest Android versions. It's offering customers $100 back on a new Motorola smartphone when they trade in an old one.



"[S]o you don't have to miss out on Jelly Bean," the company assured. The smartphones that are eligible for a trade include the Atrix 2, Xprt, Titanium and Triumph.



Android 4.2 is now available on the Nexus 4 smartphone and Nexus 10 tablet.

