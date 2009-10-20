TV Destroyed by Wii Sports Accessory on HSN

I don't know about you guys, but I love when people mess up on live television. It's so much fun to watch them try and claw their way back from the sheer embarrassment of saying or doing something they shouldn't. However, watching precious electronics meet their demise on live television? Not so cool, my friends.

The video below depicts a type of Wiimote accident that we became all too familiar with when the console first launched. All those broken TVs taught us an important lesson: failing to tighten the safety strap (or failing to use it at all) can end in tears. Prevent pricey accidents by practicing safe Wii-ing.

Today the kind folks at the HSN are here to teach us another lesson: If you're using Wiimote accessories, make sure they're correctly attached. It's a very expensive mistake to make, gentlemen.

Skip to 5:00 to watch the action.

