Google Releases Gmail 4.2.1 For Android

Google has launched Gmail 4.2.1 for Android, which introduces a series of features geared towards making viewing emails easier.



The update features an "auto-fit" option that automatically resizes messages to fit the screen. Gmail users can pinch to zoom for a closer look at the screen, accompanied by the ability to attach videos captured on an Android-powered smartphone to messages.



Archiving and deleting messages is now carried out by swiping either left or right archives emails directly from the inbox. Changing the option in the "Swiping conversation list" sees the feature turning into a delete command.



The 4.2.1 update for the popular emailing service also delivers thumbnails of photo attachments that can be viewed within the message. Upon an image being tapped, a photo gallery appears, which users can browse through for individual image viewing.



The update is currently available to devices with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and higher and it can be installed through Google Play.

