GPU Transcodes Four 1080p Video Files In Real Time

Both ATI and Nvidia have been beating the drum of video transcoding for some time, promising a far better experience in transcoding your HD and SD videos into handheld formats such as Apple’s iPod/iPhone or Sony’s PSP. Of course, hardware acceleration does not work without software and both ATI/AMD and Nvidia are relatively weak in this area. It is one side to demonstrate a cool technology, but you really want to have an actually retail/e-tail friendly product to create a convincing story.
Luckily, CyberLink has caught up with GPU transcoding capabilities in summer of 2007 and started to work on adding transcoding to its own software stack. One year later, we are seeing result: The company’s PowerDirector 7 Ultra ships with GPU-accelerated video transcoding.
Shuichi Takagi, CyberLink’s vice president of of business development ran a demonstration on a just launched ATI Radeon 4850 512 MB, proving that the hardware and software is capable of converting four HD MPEG-2 movies into MPEG-4 simultaneously - in real time. According to Shuichi, it will take about 30 minutes to process four full-length movies and compress them into handheld-friendly 200+ MB files.
CyberLink’s PowerDirector 7 Ultra is available now for $120.
I'll try to search again in other places... strange that CyberLink didn't mention any thing about it, it's a very good marketing point, Adobe mentioned it ( they will use it for Photoshop CS4 ) even before PS CS4 hit's the beta stage !!
go to ( Go beyond HD Video ) section, you will see a footnotes number 3, when you go to that footnote, it's mentioned there...
CyberLink PowerDirector with support for Accelerated Video Transcoding (AVT) Technology on ATI Radeon HD 4800 series graphics cards will be available in Q3 2008.
3 This may vary depending on your system configuration and video formats. Using an Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 3.16 GHz based PC, AMD was able to achieve GPU accelerated transcoding speeds up to 19x faster using Cyberlink PowerDirector than when using the same CPU alone with MainConcept encoder in Adobe Premiere CS3. Using the same system, full 1080p files were converted 1.8x faster than real-time.
Interesting that ATI (a subsidiary of AMD) when testing used an Intel chip!?
Not really all that weird when considering encoding/transcoding has for awhile now been way faster on intel chips.
And Intel's motherboards support Crossfire. Not an issue.
