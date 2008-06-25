Trending

GPU Transcodes Four 1080p Video Files In Real Time

San Francisco (CA) - It appears that graphics cards have finally found a non-gaming marketing focus: Video.

Both ATI and Nvidia have been beating the drum of video transcoding for some time, promising a far better experience in transcoding your HD and SD videos into handheld formats such as Apple’s iPod/iPhone or Sony’s PSP. Of course, hardware acceleration does not work without software and both ATI/AMD and Nvidia are relatively weak in this area. It is one side to demonstrate a cool technology, but you really want to have an actually retail/e-tail friendly product to create a convincing story.

Luckily, CyberLink has caught up with GPU transcoding capabilities in summer of 2007 and started to work on adding transcoding to its own software stack. One year later, we are seeing result: The company’s PowerDirector 7 Ultra ships with GPU-accelerated video transcoding.

Shuichi Takagi, CyberLink’s vice president of of business development ran a demonstration on a just launched ATI Radeon 4850 512 MB, proving that the hardware and software is capable of converting four HD MPEG-2 movies into MPEG-4 simultaneously - in real time. According to Shuichi, it will take about 30 minutes to process four full-length movies and compress them into handheld-friendly 200+ MB files.

CyberLink’s PowerDirector 7 Ultra is available now for $120.

  • Xajel 26 June 2008 11:26
    I don't see any mention to this in CyberLink's website ?
  • 27 June 2008 01:52
    Yea I checked the site to see what GPU's are supported and I see no mention of it at all. You would think something like this, cause we all know that we hate waiting on an encode/transcode to get done, we be on there front page, but I have found nothing on there site at all. Maybe Nvidia or ATI's site mentiones it. I'll check there.
  • 27 June 2008 01:53
    accually a program RapiHD is availible for Nvidia's Cuda cards, and it looks pretty interesting.
  • Xajel 27 June 2008 11:55
    Yeh I know about that RapiHD software, but it's only limited to GeForce GTX 2x0 series at this stage ( even they said it will support GeForce 8xxx & 9xxx later ), I currenly have GeForce 7950GT so it won't work with me, and later I'll go for HD 4870 so I need something works on that too, the news here mentions the demonstration was use HD 4850...

    I'll try to search again in other places... strange that CyberLink didn't mention any thing about it, it's a very good marketing point, Adobe mentioned it ( they will use it for Photoshop CS4 ) even before PS CS4 hit's the beta stage !!
  • Xajel 27 June 2008 12:53
    find it in AMD's website, but still very few info

    http://ati.amd.com/products/Radeonhd4800/

    go to ( Go beyond HD Video ) section, you will see a footnotes number 3, when you go to that footnote, it's mentioned there...
  • Xajel 01 July 2008 03:20
    here's CyberLink Press release ( today : 30 June )

    http://www.cyberlink.com/eng/press_room/view_1756.html

    ---------
    CyberLink PowerDirector with support for Accelerated Video Transcoding (AVT) Technology on ATI Radeon HD 4800 series graphics cards will be available in Q3 2008.
    ---------
  • abaugh 13 August 2008 15:14
    Interesting note at the bottom of ATI's site on their cards

    http://ati.amd.com/products/Radeonhd4800/

    3 This may vary depending on your system configuration and video formats. Using an Intel Core 2 Duo E8500 3.16 GHz based PC, AMD was able to achieve GPU accelerated transcoding speeds up to 19x faster using Cyberlink PowerDirector than when using the same CPU alone with MainConcept encoder in Adobe Premiere CS3. Using the same system, full 1080p files were converted 1.8x faster than real-time.

    Interesting that ATI (a subsidiary of AMD) when testing used an Intel chip!?
  • Neog2 23 October 2008 09:47
    Not really all that weird when considering encoding/transcoding has for awhile now been way faster on intel chips.
    And Intel's motherboards support Crossfire. Not an issue.
    Its about offering awesome numbers, and to do that you need
    the intel lol.
