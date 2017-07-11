Microsoft Battles Prime Day With Its Own Sale: Here Are the Best Deals

Serious online shoppers are glued to Amazon today for Prime Day, one of the biggest celebrations of deals, capitalism, buying things you don't need and buying things you do need. Amazon's neighbors at Microsoft decided it wants a piece of the pie and is throwing its own "One Day Sale" today, gleefully pointing out that there's "no membership required."

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide)



The sale, which started from 9 p.m. last night and will end at midnight tonight (July 11), is packed with price cuts on laptops, desktops, peripherals and Xbox games. Here are some of the best deals:

Surface Pro 4 ($350 off): Sure, the Surface Pro 5 is here, but the SP4 is still a fine machine, especially when you slash the price by $350. The model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a pen now starts at $849, which makes buying a separate keyboard cover a little more palatable.

Video Games (Varying Prices): There are some steep discounts on a couple of Xbox games usually priced at $60, including For Honor (down to $29.99), FIFA 17 (down to $19.99), Gears of War 4 (slashed to $29.99) and Watch Dogs 2 (cut to $29.99).

MSI Trident 3 ($250 off): We loved the Trident for its looks and power, and now you can get a VR-ready machine with a GTX 1060 GPU, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD for just $749. That's a steal.

Xbox One S ($100 off of full bundle price): Get the 500GB Xbox One S Forza Bundle, The Crew, Watch Dogs and Just Dance 2016 for a total of $230. Usually the Xbox and Forza together retail for $279, so you're getting money off and lots of free games.

Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Bundle View Deal

You can find all of the deals from Microsoft's one day sale here.