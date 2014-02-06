HP Chromebox Turns Any Screen into a Chrome PC

Want to put Google's Chrome OS in your pocket? HP's upcoming Chromebox makes it possible, packing Chrome PC functionality within an extra-portable device that will release this spring.

The HP Chromebox is a compact 5-inch-wide brick designed to work with most monitors. While the price is yet undisclosed, the Chromebox sports both a DisplayPort and HDMI port for dual monitors. It can be wall-mounted with a built-in VESA mount. The stylish, matte-finished PC will ship in black, white and teal.

Details are currently scarce on the mini-PC's specs, but we do know the Chromebox will ship with a 4th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

HP isn't the only manufacturer with a Chromebox in its pocket. Shipping in March, the ASUS Chromebox will be available with either a Intel Celeron 2955U, Intel Core i3-4010U, or Intel Core i7-4600U processor. The device will have 16GB of internal storage, with the option of 2GB or 4GB of RAM.

The ASUS Chromebox starts at $179. We hope to see HP's Chromebox launch within a similar price range.

Google's Chrome OS is designed for the always-online user, packing minimal onboard storage and a host of common Google apps including Google Drive and Gmail. The Chrome OS-based Chromebooks are popular for ease of use and affordability, and the coming wave of Chromeboxes will make the operating system more travel-ready than ever.

