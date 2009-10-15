Survey: Youth Cannot Live Without Internet

Who can live without the Internet? Some people make a living working online. Others need the World Wide Web to escape the trials and tribulations of everyday life. A good chunk of surfers can't even live without the Internet, or so says a recent report published by online charity YouthNet.



The charity conducted a survey of 16 to 24-year-olds and discovered that around 75-percent of those surveyed simply could not live without the Internet. In fact, four out of five of those surveyed actually looked online for advice instead of talking to someone face to face about their problems.



According to the BBC News, the survey also revealed that 76-percent of the individuals thought the Internet was a safe place "as long as you know what you're doing." Open University psychologist Graham Jones said that middle-aged surfers are actually most vulnerable to phishing scams and other malicious activity.



"I think children, teenagers and people under their mid-20s have grown up with technology and they understand it deeply," he said.

Based on the BBC's report, it may be that this age group grew up knowing the Internet as a means of life just like cars, microwaves, and even (gasp) cell phones. It's no wonder they can't live without the Internet. Still, it's not just the youth who have grown accustomed to spending most of their time online. Many adults are just as addicted, even those of us who "know what we're doing."