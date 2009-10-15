Trending

Survey: Youth Cannot Live Without Internet

By

The Internet has become an embedded part of our society, and now the youth simply cannot live without it.

Who can live without the Internet? Some people make a living working online. Others need the World Wide Web to escape the trials and tribulations of everyday life. A good chunk of surfers can't even live without the Internet, or so says a recent report published by online charity YouthNet.

The charity conducted a survey of 16 to 24-year-olds and discovered that around 75-percent of those surveyed simply could not live without the Internet. In fact, four out of five of those surveyed actually looked online for advice instead of talking to someone face to face about their problems.

According to the BBC News, the survey also revealed that 76-percent of the individuals thought the Internet was a safe place "as long as you know what you're doing." Open University psychologist Graham Jones said that middle-aged surfers are actually most vulnerable to phishing scams and other malicious activity.

"I think children, teenagers and people under their mid-20s have grown up with technology and they understand it deeply," he said.

Based on the BBC's report, it may be that this age group grew up knowing the Internet as a means of life just like cars, microwaves, and even (gasp) cell phones. It's no wonder they can't live without the Internet. Still, it's not just the youth who have grown accustomed to spending most of their time online. Many adults are just as addicted, even those of us who "know what we're doing."

Topics

Internet
49 Comments Comment from the forums
  • the_one111 16 October 2009 03:25
    In other obvious news: Eating can make you fat.
  • welshmousepk 16 October 2009 03:30
    this is supposed to be a surprise?

    the internet is now more integral to our lives than telephones, so of course there are masses of people couldn't live without it.
  • skine 16 October 2009 03:31
    While I'll disagree that they (I guess we, seeing as I'm 22) can't live without it, I would claim that it's nearly impossible to function is society and school/work without it.

    Similarly, it's possible to live without learning any form of written, spoken or visual (such as sign-language) communication. It's just impossible to function well in society without it.

  • ssalim 16 October 2009 03:38
    What's wrong with that? Internet is now part of everything... just as houses now are made of wood not bricks.
  • Jerky_san 16 October 2009 03:41
    Its not just youth.. Hell the whole world is hooked into it.. You removed the internet all major industrialized countries would have an economic crisis the world has never seen. Everything money oriented is done through wires now.. Real money almost never changes hands..
  • jellico 16 October 2009 03:44
    This reminds me of that South Park episode, Over Logging. "We're gonna head out, Kali-forni-way; gotta find us some Internet."
  • dreamphantom_1977 16 October 2009 03:47
    Is it supposed to be a bad thing? Hell, hook me in, i prefer a world like the matrix or like surrogates.
  • AdamB5000 16 October 2009 03:47
    In a life or death situation, I bet 99% of the population could live without the internet.
  • tayb 16 October 2009 03:49
    A lot has to do with how this survey was worded. I would much prefer to have the internet but I am not going to cease to exist or drop dead if it went away tomorrow. My way of life and the way of life for a lot of people would have to drastically change but I could certainly LIVE without it. I haven't seen the poll question but I'm willing to bet they worded it to get this kind of result, like most polls.
  • the_one111 16 October 2009 03:51
    Jerky_sanIts not just youth.. Hell the whole world is hooked into it.. You removed the internet all major industrialized countries would have an economic crisis the world has never seen. Everything money oriented is done through wires now.. Real money almost never changes hands..True, this is also why I have nightmares at night.
