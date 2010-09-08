Relic Lead Designer Killed, Saving Pregnant Wife

Relic Entertainment lead designer Brian Wood was killed Friday in an auto accident that took place in Washington state. Wood's wife of five years, Erin Wood, said that he made a split-second decision to maneuver the car just before impact so that she would live to give birth to their first child.

Wood was driving their 2004 Subaru Outback to the family home on Whidbey Island when an out-of-control 1994 Chevy Blazer came bearing down the highway. To avoid a head-on collision and minimize the damage, Wood slammed on the brakes and turned a sharp right so that the oncoming car would slam into the driver's side of the vehicle.

"All the policeman say that if we had hit the car head-on all of us would be dead," Erin Wood said. "At the very last second (Brian) braked really hard and turned right so that he would be put in the path of the SUV and not me and the baby, and that is the only thing that saved us both."



The Chevy Blazer, carrying four occupants, crossed over the center line when the driver tried to remove her sweater--the other front seat passenger took control of the wheel. When Wood braked and swerved, the Chevy Blazer plowed over the Subaru and crushed the roof with its wheels. Using the Subaru as a makeshift ramp, the SUV launched into the air, landed on its roof, and then rolled back over onto its wheels.

Although Wood was killed, his wife didn't emerge unscathed--she received a non-life-threatening head injury. Two passengers in the rear of the SUV--both not wearing seat belts--were killed, and the passenger suffered a broken pelvis. The driver is currently in custody awaiting formal charges of three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. Both the driver and passenger are under investigation related to drug use.

As for the baby, it's still on track for a November 5 appointment, unharmed by the accident.

"I am not quite sure how I am supposed to live the rest of my life without [Brian]," Erin Wood said. "He truly was a gift and I wouldn’t change a thing of any of our moments together. (The baby is) due Nov. 5 so it will come quick and then I look forward to seeing little glimpses of Brian in our baby and that gives me a lot of strength right now."

Brian Wood was known for his work on the Company of Heroes series.