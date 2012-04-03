Trending

Sony "Confident" PlayStation 4 to Arrive Before Xbox 720

Sony is looking to dish out the next PlayStation console before Microsoft's next-gen product arrives in 4Q13.

Talk about a 180-degree turn. Sony reportedly goes from a "we'll ride out the PlayStation 3's success" to a "we're pumping out the PlayStation 4 before the Xbox 720 arrives." This non-disclosed change of heart might be due to former PlayStation boss Kazuo Hirai taking the reins of Sony as of April 1, as gaming is now one of the company's new "pillars." That said, a new "Orbis" console is probably in order to "freshen" the lagging Sony brand.

That leads us to the latest rumor stemming from developers and publishers who have already been informed about the next Sony console. "Top line publishers already know about it," an unnamed source said. “Developers working with publishers – like Ubisoft, for example – already know what’s going on. They’re already working on it."

Prior reports stated that many developers received the Orbis SDK starting in January. However the latest news claims that most developers won't be fully briefed about the console until the end of 2012. Some have even been invited to events in May and June here in the States which will require an NDA (private PS4 showing at E3 2012, anyone?).

"Sony are completely in the belief that they have the jump on Microsoft this time," another unnamed source said. "You should be watching the timing of next year’s E3 keynotes, and who’s going to go first."

The design goalposts for Orbis, including the specs, was put in place at least two years ago. Thus Sony is reportedly "confident" that it will have the console at market ahead of the Xbox 720 next Christmas. It will be based on AMD hardware and support DirectX 11 instead of using a new Cell processor and Sony's proprietary API.

As briefly reported on Monday, Microsoft's next Xbox console will reportedly contain two GPUs that are the equivalent to AMD's 7000 series. One source even said "it's like two PCs taped together," meaning they won't run in CrossFire mode. Instead of taking turns to draw lines of the same object, they'll work independently, drawing separate objects simultaneously.

The upcoming Xbox console will also reportedly feature a CPU with four or six cores, one of which will be reserved for Kinect and another for the operating system. Kinect will be built-in instead of serving as an accessory, and the console itself will require an always-on Internet connection as an anti-piracy method.

Rounding up this latest issue in the Next-Gen Console War battle briefing, there's a little bashing going on in regards to Nintendo's upcoming Wii U console. Developers who are currently working with the device claim that it may have HD graphics, but it's not even on par with the current Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. "The graphics are just not as powerful," said one unnamed developer.

"Yeah, that's true. It doesn't produce graphics as well as the PS3 or the 360," claims another unnamed developer. "There aren't as many shaders, it's not as capable. Sure, some things are better, mostly as a result of it being a more modern design. But overall the Wii U just can't quite keep up."

Given that Google and Apple scooped up more than half of the game revenue in 2011, are new consoles even really the answer for the Big Three? Deus Ex and Epic Mickey creator Warren Spector says that a new hardware generation isn't the way to go.

"I think most of the problems we have to solve are creative ones, not technical ones," he said in a recent interview. "Obviously we make software, so there's always a technical element to what we do, but I will make games that do whatever I want them to do at the end of the day, and I will use whatever technology [is] available."

  • edlivian 04 April 2012 03:13
    ps4 ftw
  • kj3639 04 April 2012 03:13
    Would Microsoft let Sony use DirectX? I don't see Microsoft allowing that.
  • hotroderx 04 April 2012 03:15
    I know this was about Sony doing a flip flop on the next generation PS4 but what in the world is Microsoft thinking. I already hate the idea of having some PC games needing always on internet connection but my console I think not. I will be passing on any next generation console that requires a always on connection. Hopefully Sony will not follow suit with Microsofts always on internet idea or in typical Sony fashion something far worse.

    The upcoming Xbox console will also reportedly feature a CPU with four or six cores, one of which will be reserved for Kinect and another for the operating system. Kinect will be built-in instead of serving as an accessory, and the console itself will require an always-on Internet connection as an anti-piracy method.
  • bison88 04 April 2012 03:24
    kj3639Would Microsoft let Sony use DirectX? I don't see Microsoft allowing that.

    Huh? DirectX is just an API. It's intended for broad use to simplify and create platform independent standards for graphics companies to develop around. If both are planning on going with the x86-64 architecture that makes complete sense that they'd use DirectX and the latest being 11.1 at that.
  • FlayerSlayer 04 April 2012 03:27
    hotroderxHopefully Sony will not follow suit with Microsofts always on internet idea or in typical Sony fashion something far worse.
    Don't worry, Sony will always have worse ideas.
  • eddieroolz 04 April 2012 03:27
    A PS4, if it is indeed to beat the new Xbox, better be far into the prototype stage by now then.
  • captainnemojr 04 April 2012 03:28
    I can't wait for $69.99+ game ports for the PC! At least the hardware of these consoles will be 2 years behind instead of 7...since hexacore processors and dual graphics cards have been out for PCs for months/years respectively already.
  • 04 April 2012 03:35
    FlayerSlayerDon't worry, Sony will always have worse ideas.Yeah, Sony will probably route their always-on connection unencrypted through some Russian hacker proxies to save everyone a little time in stealing your credit card numbers.
  • deathengine 04 April 2012 03:38
    So much for Wii U being twice as powerful as xbox 360. Nintendo will never learn.
  • beans4you 04 April 2012 03:40
    Launch games will suck as usual I assume. Making a game in under a year is such a cash grab. I don't see myself buying any of this new generation machinery just as the last. Companies like EA, and the cod makers are just draining the cash flow year in year out. Why would anyone want to put time and effort into a game when you can just roll it over the next year with some makeup and a few new features. The gaming industry feels a lot like the movie industry these days. Warren, is right. While we need to keep current its still not going to help while developers just half ass the games cause there too lazy to put some effort in.
