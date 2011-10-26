Trending

These Are Nokia's Lumia 800 and 710 Windows Phones

By

Noka will show at least two Windows Phones tomorrow at Nokia World 2011.

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop will reportedly unveil at least two Nokia Windows Phones Wednesday morning at its Nokia World 2011 conference in London. However screenshots of the devices have already appeared, revealing the edgy Nokia Lumia 800 "Sea Ray" and the more rounded Nokia Lumia 710 "Sabre." Both are expected to launch in Europe in November followed by a North American release sometime next year.

According to the screens, the Lumia 800 resembles Nokia's Meego-based N9, measuring 116.5 x 61.2 x 12.1 mm and weighing 142 grams. The device reportedly sports a Texas Instruments OMAP4 processor, a 1540mAh battery offering 390 hours standby, an 8MP camera, a 3.7-inch AMOLED screen with a Clear Black Display and 16 GB of internal storage.

As for the Lumia 710, it measures 119 x 62.4 x 12.5 mm. Previous reports claim that it features an interchangeable back cover, a single-core 1.4 GHz processor, 1 GB of RAM, a 5MP camera, 8 GB of internal storage, and a 3.5-inch WVGA display (800 x 480) with a Clear Black Display.

Also expected to be revealed at the conference on Wednesday is the Nokia "Ace" featuring a 4.3-inch AMOLED screen with Clear Black Display, a 1800mAh battery, an 8MP camera, support for HSPA+, 16 GB of internal storage and a 1.4 GHz processor.

Elop's keynote will begin at 9 a.m. London time, meaning 4 a.m. EST and 1 a.m. PST for us here in the States.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sceen311 26 October 2011 07:26
    /shrug
    Reply
  • three0duster 26 October 2011 07:26
    W
    Reply
  • three0duster 26 October 2011 07:27
    Can they be rooted and android installed? If they cannot, they are going to maintain 1% market share lol.
    Reply
  • jhansonxi 26 October 2011 07:51
    You'll know they're available when the lawsuits start.
    Reply
  • alterecho 26 October 2011 10:17
    I'm actually looking forward for this keynote.
    Reply
  • alyoshka 26 October 2011 10:35
    There ain't going to be lawsuits for these phones. These are Nokia phones, not your standard iPhones, Samsung, LG, Blackberry or other stuff that thrive more off lawsuits than of the actual quality of goods they make.... and these ain't Androids......
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 26 October 2011 12:15
    elop is only one letter away from flop. :P
    Reply
  • del35 26 October 2011 16:57
    Single core processor sounds a bit retro and Applelesk. They should strive for better hardware. I hope they don't do an iPhone 4s stunt and just put a skimpy 512 meg of ram.
    Reply
  • three0duster 26 October 2011 18:24
    Microsoft and Nokia employees voted my comments down. The reason there will be no lawsuits, is because Nokia and MS have 99% of the patents used for the devices.
    Reply
  • hannibal 26 October 2011 23:11
    390 hours standby does sound reasonable...
    Nokia has allways made good phones, for making phone calls. Hopefully that feature is still there with reasonable "smart phone" features that were hard to achieve with symbian.

    Yep. meago was/is promising os, but it came/is too late for Nokia. Meego phone 4 years ago would have made whole different impact... *sigh*
    Reply