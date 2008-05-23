Trending

Microsoft Deems Xbox Live User's Gamertag Inappropriate, Gamertag Is User's Real Name

A little while ago, Micorsoft suspended an Xbox Live account with the gamer tag “TheGAYERgamer” claiming it violated the Xbox Live policy on sexual innuendo in gamertags outlined in the company’s terms and conditions.

While it could be argued that the user, who according to Kotaku.com goes by the name of Grant, simply meant gay in the lesser known, original sense of the word (click here to check out dictionary.com), the Xbox Live team told Kotaku that they had received a complaint from a user who found the tag to be offensive and so, asked him to change it. The team also said that had the tag been TheStraighterGamer or TheHeterosexualGamer, the same thing would have happened.

Yesterday a similar incident emerged in what seems to be a crack down in names with sexual connotations. Microsoft mailed a Register reader in the UK who goes by the name of Richard Gaywood with a similar request for a change of gamertag.

“In accordance with Xbox Live Policy, the gamertag Richard Gaywood is no longer allowed. Please change your gamertag before playing on Xbox Live.”

The catch? Richard Gaywood just happens to be the Briton’s real name. Whoops?

Gaywood told the Register he wasn’t really sure whether he should be amused or annoyed.

"I can’t decide if I’m amused or annoyed by this. Amused by it all but annoyed at the stupidity, I think."

Microsoft has yet to comment on the bone of contention.

11 Comments
  • 23 May 2008 07:07
    lol
    Reply
  • 23 May 2008 10:20
    I think anyone that would report a user name because he found it "offensive" might be a total fruit himself.
    Reply
  • 23 May 2008 10:22
    Reply
  • lopopo 23 May 2008 11:09
    If someone was offended by that name why are they playing video games to begin with ? Sensitivity is not a sentiment associated with video games or networks where people are free to indulge their assholeness.
    Reply
  • Scooder 23 May 2008 20:00
    He should be amused, the Xbox Live team should be amused, and we all I'm sure are amused. Come on, his name is Richard, aka Dick Gaywood. The name pwns.
    Reply
  • Scooder 23 May 2008 20:01
    Reply
  • Soothsayer 23 May 2008 20:28
    I know people called Penissard, Butt, Buttafuco etc. They would really be amused
    Reply
  • gm0n3y 24 May 2008 00:44
    I think the moral of the story here is that he should change his name.
    Reply
  • MotorMouth 24 May 2008 16:25
    They would really get mad if they played America's Army. Someone there had the tag PeterNorthsLoad. So ever time he killed someone it read like this. You was shot by PeterNorthsLoad.

    This was probably parent that was really looking after little Johnny. You know the type was playing a game like GTA with his son and seen the offensive name. LoL
    Reply
  • JonnyDough 26 May 2008 12:48
    Changing his name because someone else may misinterpret it is really no big deal. You'd have to be a child to make a fuss over this. Of course, I've found that it's mostly kids playing on Xbox live anyway. It's a large part of why I sold my 360 and never played Halo 3. Halo 2 was ruined with adolescent kids and cheaters. After such a big waste of my money on the game and the subscription I found better things to spend my cash on.
    Reply