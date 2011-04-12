Lenovo Working on 23-Inch Tablet

During Gadget Show Live 2011, Lenovo's senior specialist in marketing William Cai reportedly said that the company plans to release a 23-inch tablet sometime later this year. The device will be based on the company's All-In-One (AIO) range but with a major reduction in weight.
"We think that there is potential for a 23-inch tablet," Cai said during the convention. "We'd have to take care of battery life and we are working to get the weight down."
Given the size of the device, Cai is aware that it typically won't be used outside the house. The idea is to provide the qualities of a touchscreen AIO but not necessarily the bulkiness, making it easy to move from room to room.
"It's obviously not for full mobility use, but it could be moved from room to room in the house and used with a full keyboard, or as a television," he said. "Or you could lay it on a table top and use it for family games."
Lenovo will likely borrow the design used in the Acer Iconia Tab W500 and the Asus Eee Pad Transformer, throwing the USB ports, multi-card reader, FireWire and perhaps even an optical drive into a separate keyboard dock. This will allow for the portability of a (large) tablet while maintaining the functionality of a desktop AIO. The question is, what OS will Lenovo eventually choose?
While Cai wouldn't offer a definitive timeframe or additional device details, he said that Lenovo is "hoping that we can launch it later this year." Perhaps we'll hear more about this oversized tablet next month during Computex 2011.
Totally different usage paradigm, so wrong to let it be mis-marketed as a "Tablet".
I think that is called remote desktop which iOS and Android can handle...
On the subject, if that tablet came out it's something i could see my self using. I hust find the 7-8" tablets a bit too bulky to carry at all times and too small and underpowered to use on my couch without sacrificing the experience... I still havent found anything that i need to do outside the house (email checking, looking up info about stuff, passing some time etc that my iphone (or any android device for that matter) cannot handle more than adequately. On the other hand, using an 8inch tablet on my couch to browse the web and be productive and quick is just not enough. For that i need a more desktop-OS-like interface and a faster processor which will allow me to do stuff properly. I ususally have around 10 pages open, with a couple of other programs inthe background and my messengers on the side of the screen. The 7-8 inch thingys are just not enough.
I believe that with a larger tablet and a smartphone your covered. You will only use the desktop for processor intensive apps (video encoding, photoshoping and ofcourse "hardcore" (i mean not argry-birds-style) gaming. The 8inch is just a gimmick for me, 19-20" would probably be what i'd opt for.