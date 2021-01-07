Today's best Corsair HS75 XB Wireless deals Corsair HS75 XB WIRELESS... Amazon Prime £169.99 Corsair Hs75 Xb Wireless... very.co.uk £169.99 Corsair HS75 XB WIRELESS... Amazon Prime £193.98 Corsair Hs75 Xb Wireless... Littlewoods £220.99

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless: Specs Compatibility: Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC (with adapter)

Drivers: 50 mm

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Wireless: Yes

The Corsair HS75 XB Wireless embodies a lot of what I love about Corsair headsets — and some of what I don’t. This Xbox accessory is extremely comfortable, and provides great sound for games, movies, TV shows and music alike.

There are a few drawbacks to consider, however. At $150, the HS75 XB Wireless is pretty expensive for a device that works with only one type of console. That’s especially true when you consider that there are very few tweakable options, and that surround sound will cost you an extra $15. The mic is not great, and if you plan to use the HS75 XB Wireless with a PC, you’re likely to encounter a few pairing issues along the way.

Still, the HS75 XB Wireless succeeds in its primary purpose, and if you want a solid wireless headset for your Xbox One, Series S, or Series X, this model has a lot going for it. Learn about its pros and cons in our Corsair HS75 XB Wireless review.

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless review: Design

The Corsair HS75 XB Wireless should be pretty familiar if you’ve seen other models in Corsair’s HS line. Like the HS50, HS60 and HS70, the HS75 XB Wireless has thin, oval earcups, an expandable padded headband, and a steel-and-plastic chassis that feels sturdy, but not too heavy. The black-and-silver pattern is elegant, particularly the little Corsair logos on the earcups.

On the left earcup, there’s a power button and a game/chat mixer dial. On the right earcup, there’s a volume dial, a mic mute button, a USB-C charging port and a slot for the removable, flexible mic. Putting the two volume dials on opposite earcups was a smart design choice, as was giving the dials tactile clicks to differentiate levels.

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless review: Comfort

While the Corsair HS75 XB Wireless’ leatherette earcups aren’t huge, they still feel very plush and supportive. The expandable notches in the headband are clearly numbered, so it’s easy to find and remember the configuration that feels most comfortable.

Nothing presses down too hard, and everything sits where it’s supposed to. The HS75 XB Wireless doesn’t forge new paths in gaming headset design, but you can wear this one for as long as you want without any discomfort.

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless review: Performance

Once you get the Corsair HS75 XB Wireless hooked up — and this can be a bit of a challenge, as we’ll discuss below — it sounds great for just about any game you can throw at it. I tested the headset with games on both the Xbox One and the PC, and heard clear audio and balanced soundscapes in each one. Gunfire boomed in Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition and Halo 3: ODST. Dialogue rang true in the text-heavy quests of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The ominous music in Blasphemous played well against the eerie sound effects.

Likewise, once I got the headset hooked up to my computer, I was pleased with it how it handled music. Tracks from Flogging Molly, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Rolling Stones and G.F. Handel all had an immediate and natural feel to them, even if they were a little light on bass. However, I don’t know how many people use their Xboxes primarily as music machines, so this is probably a secondary concern.

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless review: Features

If the Corsair HS75 XB Wireless has a major drawback, it’s in its connectivity. In theory, all you should have to do to pair the headset is to hold down a button on the headset, and a corresponding button on the Xbox, then wait a few seconds. When I first tried to connect the HS75 XB Wireless, though, it refused to acknowledge my Xbox One or my Xbox One Wireless Adapter on Windows 10. It also refused to turn off so that I could try again from scratch.

I contacted Corsair, and a representative told me that this had happened in some preproduction models, and that the headset would work properly if I charged it all the way. (He didn’t know if the issue would persist in consumer models, and offered to investigate further. We’ll update if we learn more.) After that, the HS75 XB Wireless connected properly to my Xbox One, but absolutely refused to do the same with my PC, activating the Xbox connection instead every time I tried.

Through trial and error, I was eventually able to get it to sync with both systems and switch among them, but it was never a seamless process. This won’t be a problem if you use the headset with just one console, but be sure to keep it charged if you want to sync it with, say, both an Xbox Series X and an Xbox Series S.

Surround sound isn’t as seamless as it could be, either. An insert in the HS75 XB Wireless box instructs you to download the Xbox Dolby app for surround sound, but neglects to mention that said app charges an extra $15 for activation. It’s a pricey upgrade on top of an already-expensive headset.

You can’t use the Corsair Utility Engine (iCUE) software for anything except upgrading firmware, so there are no equalization or mic options to tweak. And the mic itself has a quiet pickup and some annoying sidetone, so you’ll just have to live with both of those. Basically, the more you stick to just playing games with the HS75 XB Wireless, the happier you’ll be.

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless review: Verdict

Our Corsair HS75 XB Wireless review paints a picture of a high-quality headset that’s held back by a few annoying issues. However, while I wish the HS75 XB Wireless were a little bit easier to use, the core of the product gets everything right. It’s easy to wear, sounds good and lasts for up to 20 hours on a single charge — that’s pretty much what you need in an accessory like this.