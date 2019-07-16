Amazon's Apple Watch Prime Day Deal Is Dead, But Walmart's Is Still Going

Amazon had the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for as low at $169 for Prime Day, but it sold out pretty fast. The good news is that Walmart has the Apple Watch for a still very cheap $199, which is $80 off the usual price.

Apple Watch S3 GPS (38mm): was $279 now $199 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a great smartwatch and fitness tracker in one, and the built-in GPS lets you keep track of your runs. The heart rate monitor measures your workouts and the design is swimproof. View Deal

This smartwatch has everything most people need, including a built-in heart rate sensor, GPS for tracking your distance and pace when you run and the ability to sync your music playlists to the watch.

If you have a pair of AirPods or other wireless earbuds, you can pair them with the Apple Watch so you can listen wirelessly while you work out.

This version of the Apple Watch is the 38mm version, which is best for smaller wrists. The 42mm version starts at $229 on Walmart.