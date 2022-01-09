Super Bowl 2022 date, time, halftime show and everything we know so far

With a little over one month away from Super Bowl 2022, it's not too early to make sure you know the confirmed details about the biggest NFL live stream of the year. Super Bowl LVI is broadcasting (at least it's scheduled to) from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next month. We say "scheduled to" because surging Covid cases in California mean that the NFL is looking for possible alternate sites in case of restrictions on live events.

Super Bowl 2022 will be available on many of the best streaming services, so you'll have a whole list of ways to watch on the big day. That means it won't just be on NBC networks (which are available on all of the best cable TV alternatives), but on the Peacock streaming service too.

While it's still too early to be sure about who's playing in Super Bowl LVI, there are some favorites (the top two teams to win it have been swapping places over the last months), and we'll get to that below in the Super Bowl 2022 odds.

We also know when exactly Super Bowl 2022 is happening, who's playing the halftime show (though, that's always subject to change)

Yes, Super Bowl 2022 is taking place a little later than usual. That's because each team is playing a 17th regular season game, extending the season to an 18th week.

This means Super Bowl 2022 takes place on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Super Bowl 2022 time

There is going to be a whole schedule of Super Bowl 2022 events and festivities, but you need to know what time to make sure you're watching.

Good news: the Super Bowl 2022 time (for kickoff) is officially set for 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT.

Super Bowl 2022 halftime show

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Getty)

And since Super Bowl 2022 is (planned to) take place in Inglewood, CA, it's only right that the game's halftime show will feature two megastars who grew up nearby. The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will feature Compton native Dr. Dre and Long Beach native Snoop Dogg.

Compton's Kendrick Lamar is also performing in the halftime show. The hometown rappers will be joined by Mary J. Blige and Eminem.

With a star-studded lineup of rap and R&B luminaries such as these five, this is one of the most interesting halftime shows in recent history.

Super Bowl 2022 odds

If anything is subject to change, it's the teams expected to play in, and win, Super Bowl 2022. Previously, the Kansas City Chiefs were the favorites, with Caesars Sportsbook (according to CBS Sports) marking them at +550 (wager $100 to win $550). Behind Mahomes' crew, Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers were at +900 and Tom Brady's Bucs were at +1100. The Ravens (+1200), Bills (+1200) and Rams (+1300) trailed.

(Image credit: Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Oh, how times have changed.

Green Bay, fresh off of winning five games in a row (and haven't lost a game that Rodgers played in since Nov. 21) are the favorites at +400. The top 10 teams are as follows:

Ranking Team Odds (as of 1/5) 1. Green Bay Packers +400 2. Kansas City Chiefs +500 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 4. Buffalo Bills +800 5. Los Angeles Rams +900 6. Tennessee Titans +1200 6. Dallas Cowboys +1200 8. New England Patriots +1800 8. Arizona Cardinals +1800 10. Cincinnati Bengals +2000

Stay tuned, as we'll update this as we get closer to the Super Bowl.