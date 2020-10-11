Roku Premiere 4K just hit its lowest price ever for Prime Day

If you want 4K streaming without paying a ton of money, this Prime Day deal is for you. There are several great options among the best Roku devices, but we like the Roku Premiere 4K for affordable, ultra high-definition streaming.

Right now, the Roku Premiere 4K is just $27.95 on Amazon, which is its lowest price yet. That's $12 off the normal price of $39, representing 30% in savings. For that low cost, you get a powerful, reliable streaming player that plays gorgeous 4K video.

Roku Premiere 4K: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

The 4K streaming market is filled with expensive boxes, but with the Roku Premiere 4K, you get UHD at a very affordable price. Plus, it comes with Roku's excellent interface, a remote and access to thousands of streaming channels.View Deal

The Roku Premiere 4K is among the cheapest 4K streaming devices on the market. Its main competition is the Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020), which is also $39.99 (MSRP) and streams in 4K.

The Roku Premiere 4K doesn't come with a voice-activated remote, like the Fire TV Stick, but it does feature the slick, easy-to-use and customizable Roku OS. Setting up any Roku takes just a few minutes and you can access thousands of streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Peloton, Spotify and more. Plus, you get The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free movies and TV shows.

Check out the best Prime Day TV deals so you can pair the Roku Premiere 4K with a phenomenal screen, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide for more deals.