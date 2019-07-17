New iPad Mini Hits Lowest Price Ever Post Prime Day

Prime Day may be over, but Amazon is still offering some excellent Apple deals.

Currently, you can get the iPad Mini (2019) for $359. That's $40 off and the best price we've ever seen for this tablet. It's also $10 cheaper than its Prime Day price. (Walmart is also offering the same price on select colors).

Apple iPad Mini (2019): was $399 now just $359 @ Amazon

The new iPad Mini sports Apple's newest A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It can outperform the 2018 iPad and lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. This is the cheapest it's ever been. (Walmart offers the same price).

With its 7.9-inch display, the Editor's Choice iPad Mini is Apple's smallest iPad. But don't let its small size fool you. The new Mini sports Apple's current A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast speeds.

In Geekbench 4, a benchmark that measures overall performance, the iPad Mini notched a multiscore of 11,515, which matches the iPhone XS' score. (They both use the same CPU). The iPad Mini's score also smokes the 2018 iPad, but (naturally) falls short of the iPad Pro, which packs an A12X Bionic CPU and reached 17,995 on the same test.

The new iPad Mini also sports an impressive battery that lasts 12 hours and 40 minutes. That's longer than Apple's rated 10-hour battery life. About the only thing we don't like about the new iPad Mini is its outdated design. We wish those Apple would slim down the Mini's bezels. Otherwise, this is not only the fastest small tablet around, but one of the best tablets you can buy period.