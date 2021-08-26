Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date window, gameplay, characters, trailer and more

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was one of the most unexpected announcements at Gamescom 2021, but it quickly proved to be an exciting one. Midnight Suns presents the Marvel universe with a dark, occult spin, full of evil witchcraft, forbidden sorcery and morally gray heroes. It’s also a strategy/RPG, which is relatively unexplored territory for the action-friendly superheroes.

Midnight Suns looks like an unusual take on the familiar Marvel mythos, and comes courtesy of beloved XCOM developer Firaxis. As such, it has a strong pedigree for both its setting and its gameplay.

We haven’t seen the game in action yet, but the big gameplay reveal is only a few days away. Until then, here’s what we know about Marvel’s Midnight Suns so far.

(Image credit: 2K)

According to the trailer, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will come out in March 2022. That’s a pretty narrow window, but we assume we’ll get a solid date within the next few months.

Perhaps Firaxis will reveal the exact time frame during the September 1 gameplay stream; if not, we’re sure we’ll hear more about Midnight Suns between now and March. Stay tuned to Tom’s Guide for more coverage as we continue to learn about the game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay

(Image credit: 2K)

According to the game’s developers, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be a turn-based strategy/RPG. You take control of an original playable hero called The Hunter, whom you can customize to suit your tastes and playstyle.

Beyond that, we don’t know much about Midnight Suns’ gameplay, since the trailer we saw comprised prerendered cutscenes. However, Firaxis will host a gameplay reveal livestream on September 1. If you want to see the stream for yourself, check out the Midnight Suns website on September 1 at 11:30 p.m. PT. (That’s admittedly pretty late, but we expect there will be a recording available the next day as well.)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns characters

(Image credit: 2K)

While we don’t have a full roster of Midnight Suns playable characters available, we did see a number of familiar faces in the trailer. The protagonist in the game will be a brand-new customizable character called The Hunter. Along the way, they’ll recruit some of Marvel’s darker heroes and antiheroes, including Dr. Strange, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Blade and Magik. We’ll also have some more traditional characters, such as Iron Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel — albeit in much stranger costumes than usual.

We also know that the villain in this game will be a resurrected with called Lilith. Comic book fans may recognize Lilith as a recurring Ghost Rider villain who first appeared back in the ‘90s. We expect we’ll learn more about the cast during the first gameplay stream.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer

While we’re still waiting on a gameplay reveal, Marvel’s Midnight Suns got a pretty substantial story trailer at the Gamescom 2021 keynote. You can watch it on the Marvel YouTube channel, or embedded below:

In it, we see the Avengers team up to seal Lilith away. Years later, Lilith returns, and Dr. Strange unlocks a new hero, The Hunter, from a forgotten sarcophagus. The Hunter gathers together a variety of Marvel heroes, particularly magic- or occult-themed warriors, such as Magik, Blade and Ghost Rider. It’s a promising setup for a different kind of superhero story than we usually see.