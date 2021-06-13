Live
E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase live blog: The latest news in real time
Learn the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase news as it happens at E3 2021
E3 2021 is underway, and today’s biggest event is arguably the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. This marks the first time that Xbox and Bethesda have given a major presentation together since Microsoft acquired the game publisher back in September. And it was a pricey acquisition as well: $7.5 billion, to be exact. No doubt, Microsoft expects big things from its new company, and we’ll hopefully see what some of those things are today.
First things first: If you want to watch the conference, it’s very easy to do. The official Xbox website lets you add a calendar reminder, if you want to make sure you don’t forget. The livestream will take place at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST today, June 13. You can watch the proceedings on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. We’ve also embedded the livestream link below, so you can watch without ever leaving this page.
If you stay tuned to this page, Tom’s Guide will live-blog all the latest information as it becomes available. We expect the stream to last between 60 and 90 minutes, and we’ll update the proceedings every few minutes with information and screenshots. Alternatively, if you can’t follow the event live, Microsoft have recordings available afterward — and this page will become a recap.
As for what we might see, Halo Infinite seems like a safe bet from the Microsoft side. Microsoft has shown off and delayed the game a handful of times, but theoretically, it’s supposed to come out this year. A gameplay trailer and a released date would not go amiss. It’s also been a while since we heard about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, so this might be a good opportunity to show off some gameplay.
From the Bethesda side, Starfield seems like the next major game on the company’s roster — although Bethesda itself hasn’t confirmed anything, so that could just be industry chatter. If Starfield does take center stage, we’re curious to know whether it will be an Xbox/PC exclusive, or come out on PlayStation as well, as most other Bethesda games have done up until this point.
Beyond that, Bethesda owns the rights for Doom, Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, so something new from those franchises wouldn’t be at all unreasonable. We know that The Elder Scrolls VI is coming, but we haven’t heard much about it since E3 2018. An update this year would be timely.
In any case, between the two companies, they have an awful lot of franchises at their disposal — as well as an interest in developing new properties. We’ll know for sure what’s in store at 1 PM ET today, so stay tuned to this page for live updates then.
Back 4 Blood, the cooperative zombie shooter, will debut on Xbox, PC and Xbox Game Pass on October 12. We got a new trailer, with both gameplay and story footage.
We've seen a generous amount of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 footage. Looks like you'll explore a post-nuclear world, fighting off scavengers and mutants in intense first-person shooter matches. There's also a story about surviving in the wasteland.
The game will be out on April 28, 2022 for Windows 10 and Xbox. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.
Next up is S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl. Like the first game, it appears to be a dark, strategic shooter with a big world to explore.
Looks like it's just a cinematic trailer. Starfield is all about exploring space, with an emphasis on the explorative human spirit.
And here's the exciting news! Starfield will come out on November 11, 2022, and it will be an Xbox (and PC) exclusive. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, too.
Looks like things will kick off with a Starfield trailer.
Bethesda's Todd Howard is kicking things off with an onstage presentation. There's no audience, though. He's celebrating Xbox's 20th anniversary.
And here we go! We're starting with an Xbox logo sizzle reel.
Looks like we're another two minutes out. We have a cool countdown screen while we wait, though.
The event will start in less than five minutes. We'll bring you the latest announcements as they happen.
The Xbox and Bethesda showcase is still a few hours out. Tune back into this page at 1 PM ET, and we'll start coverage as it happens.
