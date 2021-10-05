Lenovo Android gaming handheld could take on Switch and Steam Deck

Lenovo already makes gaming phones so powerful that it requires a built-in fan, so the idea of a dedicated Android gaming device isn't so far-fetched.

Well, it looks as if Lenovo has — or did have — plans for a gaming handheld, one that's looking to take on the Nintendo Switch OLED. As first found by Liliputing's Brad Linder (h/t Gizmodo), the Lenovo Legion Play was meant to be announced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress 2021. How does Linder know that? Well, after looking at the source code for Lenovo's German and Japanese sites, he found a product description, as well as a few images.

"Designed for AAA gaming, the Lenovo Legion Play is the first Android cloud gaming console," the description reads. "The console lets users play hundreds of cloud games, stream their game library, or play mobile games. It features a 7" 16:9 FHD bezel-less display, HDR 10, built-in controllers, dual speakers, dual vibration, and 7000 mAh battery to provide the best gaming experience. Our developer program is open to all game developers. Coming soon in select markets."

(Image credit: Liliputing)

The Lenovo Legion Play really does look like a mix between a Steam Deck and a Nintendo Switch. While Lenovo's description claims it to be "bezel-less," when it's clearly not, it does have the markings of a solid handheld device.

Unlike both the Steam Deck and Switch, the Legion Play would — or maybe will — featuring a full-HD display. It will also potentially have HDR 10, dual speakers, dual vibration and a chunky 7,000 mAh battery.

Unfortunately, there's no information about the supposed handheld's specs. But, we suspect that it would likely be powered by a powerful Qualcomm SoC, similar to the one found on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Weirdly, according to Liliputing, there were also images on Lenovo's MWC 2021 site of a Legion 2 Pro gaming phone titled the Legion Phone Duel H2O. The concept phone would have 18GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a giant watercooling block on the back. It looks totally impractical.