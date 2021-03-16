India vs England T20 watch online: How to watch T20 cricket live online anywhere

The India vs England T20 international series is warming up nicely as it reaches the midway point. England were comfortable victors in the first T20I, while India bossed the second, leaving the series tied at 1-1 with three games left to play.

What happens next is anyone's guess. England are currently ranked No.1 in the world, but India have home advantage and are still buzzing from their recent 3-1 drubbing of the tourists in the earlier Test series.

And there's plenty at stake here, too. Bragging rights are more important than normal ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, which also takes place in India later this year, and both sides know full well that the hosts would replace England at the top of the rankings if they were could muster up a 4-1 series victory.

Plenty of questions remain to be answered. Will Jason Roy continue his excellent recent form after a dire 2020? Will Dawid Malan show why he's the No.1 ranked T20I batsman in the world? Will Virat Kohli follow up his 73 off 49 balls in the second T20I with another match-winning knock?

We'll find out soon: the action kicks off at Ahmedabad's magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium today at 7 p.m. IST / 1.30 p.m. GMT / 9.30 a.m. EDT, and you can follow it live online wherever you are in the world.

Here's what you need to know to watch the third India vs England T20 international online.

India vs England T20 watch online anywhere with a VPN

You don't need to miss a single moment just because you're away from home. You can watch the third India vs England T20I on the road, with the services you already pay for — even if you've hit a road block with geo restrictions.

We've tested many different options to find the best VPN service, and our pick is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none when it comes to VPN options. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.View Deal

India vs England T20: how to watch in the U.K.

While Channel 4 had exclusive rights to the Test series that preceded the T20s, the shorter format sees cricket return to Sky Sports in the U.K.

You'll either need the Sky Sports package (from £22 / month) to be able to watch the third T20I, or you can buy a Now TV Sky Sports pass.

This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month.

Sky's coverage starts each day at 12.30 p.m. GMT on Sky Sports Cricket.

India vs England T20: how to watch in India

Watching in the host nation? Then you'll want to tune in to Disney+ Hotstar. The Premium subscription will give you access to the T20I series plus original Disney+ content (in English). Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 (around £3/$3) per month, or you can buy an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just choose one of the best VPN services to live stream the action wherever they are.

India vs England T20: how to watch in the U.S.

The home for cricket in the U.S. is usually Willow TV, but the India vs. England T20I series is instead being shown on Hotstar US.

A Hotstar US subscription costs $50 per year and lets you watch all international cricket that takes place in India, plus a large selection of Bollywood movies and TV shows.

India vs England T20: how to watch in Australia

Australian cricket fans — or English or Indian cricket fans who happen to be in the country — can watch the third India vs England T20I match on Fox Sports. Alternatively, the series is also being shown on the Kayo Sports streaming service — which can be accessed from anywhere with one of the best VPN services.

(Image credit: Future)

India vs England T20I series results and fixtures

India vs England first T20I: England won by 8 wickets

India vs England second T20I: India won by 7 wickets

India vs England third T20I: Tuesday March 16

India vs England Fourth T20I: Thursday March 18

India vs England Fifth T20I: Saturday March 20