Fortnite Chapter 2 Weapons, Ranked Best to Worst

Fortnite Chapter 2 is finally here following a black hole that wiped the game out for two days. The game returned with several changes, including a fresh map with new places to land and an updated set of weapons.

Whether you're a returning player or jumping into Fortnite for the first time, we recommend reading our guide on the best and worst landing spots in the Fortnite Chapter 2 map . Once you've determined where to drop, you'll need to know which weapons to loot.

Fortnite Chapter 2 weapon colors (rarity)

First, newcomers to Fortnite will need to familiarize themselves with weapon colors. Each weapon comes in five colors, which determines their rarity and strength (damage, fire rate, magazine size, etc).

Here are the five colors from most to least desirable:

Gray - Common

- Common Green - Uncommon

- Uncommon Blue - Rare

- Rare Purple - Epic

- Epic Gold - Legendary

Be careful though, not all weapons are equal. There is more strategy involved than simply replacing more common weapons with rarer ones. Epic Games vaulted --- or removed --- 28 guns and items that were available at the end of Chapter 1. With an entirely new set of weapons at your disposal, we decided to rank them, so you know which guns to loot and which to ignore.

Fortnite Chapter 2 weapon tiers

Here are the best and worst weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2, ranked in tiers.

(Image credit: Tiermaker)

Tier I

Assault Rifle (SCAR) - epic, legendary

- epic, legendary Burst rifle (AUG) - epic, legendary

- epic, legendary Pump shotgun - epic, legendary

- epic, legendary Tactical shotgun - epic, legendary

- epic, legendary Submachine gun - epic, legendary

- epic, legendary Bolt-action sniper - epic, legendary

Tier II

Assault Rifle (M16) - common, uncommon, rare

- common, uncommon, rare Pump shotgun - common, uncommon, rare

- common, uncommon, rare Tactical shotgun - common, uncommon, rare

- common, uncommon, rare Submachine gun - common, uncommon, rare

- common, uncommon, rare Sniper rifle - common, uncommon, rare

- common, uncommon, rare Rocket launcher - epic, legendary

- epic, legendary Pistol - epic, legendary

- epic, legendary Grenades - common

Tier III