Act Fast: The Best Baby Monitor Is On Sale During Prime Day

Arlo Baby is our favorite baby monitor, thanks to its crystal-clear video and compact design. And if you need a camera to check in on your sleeping baby, you can pick up Arlo Baby at a fairly significant discount in the waning hours of Amazon Prime Day.

Arlo Baby: Was $199.99 now $133.97 @ Amazon

In addition to the Prime Day discount, Amazon lets you take another 20% off with a coupon. It's a good deal for a baby monitor that delivers crystal-clear video to your phone.View Deal

Amazon has cut the price on the Arlo Baby for Prime members down to $133.97 — a $66 discount from the baby monitor's usual $199.99 asking price. But the savings don't stop there: Clicking a coupon on Amazon's site before you purchase takes off another 20% at checkout, which means you're getting the best video baby monitor available for around $100.

Get an Arlo Baby and you can expect sharp video delivered to your smartphone, with features including night vision, temperature and air quality sensors and the ability to play lullabies to soothe a fussing baby. Two-way audio lets you reassure your child before you can make your way to the nursery.

The Arlo Baby is our top choice, but it's not the only interesting Baby Monitor on sale during Prime Day. Cocoon Cam Plus is a video monitor that also detect if your baby stops breathing. We were impressed by this camera's night vision feature, though setup was a little difficult. Still, for Prime Day, Amazon will take 30% off the $149.99 Cocoon Cam Plus at checkout, saving you around $45.